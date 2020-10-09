 10/09/2020

What Is The Status Of President Trump’s COVID-19 Case?

11:51 minutes

trump from behind on the balcony of the white house as he watches a helicopter flies away
President Trump watches as Marine One departs after he returned to the White House on October 5, 2020. Credit: The White House

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Late last week, President Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. 

This Tuesday, he left the hospital and returned to the White House. And many questions still remain. Reporter Umair Irfan discusses the status of President Trump’s health, the experimental treatments he received and who else in the White House and in Congress may have been infected.

Segment Guests

Umair Irfan

Umair Irfan is a staff writer for Vox, based in Washington, DC.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

