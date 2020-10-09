October 9, 2020

Get ready for a planetary smackdown: Venus vs. Mars. Which one has the best reason to go search for signs of life? Plus, we read Andrea Hairston’s short story about a woman who resists new technology. And, a discussion of the visions offered in Afrofuturist literature.

Solar System Smackdown: Mars Vs. Venus

Both Mars and Venus have captured the interest of scientists, but which planet is the best candidate for finding signs of life?

