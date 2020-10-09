October 9, 2020

featured segment
Solar System Smackdown: Mars Vs. Venus
Both Mars and Venus have captured the interest of scientists, but which planet is the best candidate for finding signs of life?
11:51
What Is The Status Of President Trump’s COVID-19 Case?
Reporter Umair Irfan discusses the experimental treatments President Trump received and who else in the White House may have been infected.
6:42
Talking About Black Holes And CRISPR With 2020 Nobel Prize Winners
Scientists awarded for discovering the Hepatitis C virus, the technique known as CRISPR, and black hole formation.
10:19
Doomscrolling? Here’s Non-COVID Science News You Might Have Missed
Stories lost amidst the focus on coronavirus, from a debate discussing climate, to the canniness of crows.
17:28
The Science Friday Book Club: Technology, Magic, And Afrofuturism
Join us in reading Andrea Hairston’s short story about the tension between technology and magic, and a discussion about Afrofuturist literature.
17:16
A Breakthrough In A Mollusk Mystery
Freshwater mussels have been in decline for decades. New research shows viruses could be responsible.
29:20
Solar System Smackdown: Mars Vs. Venus
Both Mars and Venus have captured the interest of scientists, but which planet is the best candidate for finding signs of life?