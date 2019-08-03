 03/08/2019

Trying To Determine Forest Health? Look To The Lichens

white and light orange springy looking lichen attached to a tree
Coral lichen on a tree in Newfoundland. This lichen has been demonstrated to usefully discriminate between old-growth and second-growth forests in Nova Scotia, Canada. Credit: Troy McMullin

There aren’t very many old-growth forest left in North America. And while it would be wonderful to be able to preserve all of them, resources to protect those forest patches are also in limited supply. So if you’re forced to choose between two areas of old-growth forest, how do you prioritize which of these islands of biodiversity to focus on?

One of the standard ways to identify significant patches of forest is to look at the size of the trees. But new work published this week in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and the Environment suggests that examining the lichens in a forest plot may give a better picture of the ecological health of an area. Because lichens feed from the air flowing over them, they’re quite sensitive to changes in moisture, nutrients, and pollution, and need long, continuous periods undisturbed.  

Troy McMullin, a research scientist in lichenology at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, joins Ira to talk about the stories lichens can tell about the forest ecosystem.

Troy McMullin

Troy McMullin is a research scientist in Lichenology at the Canadian Museum of Nature in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

