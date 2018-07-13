 07/13/2018

Under Climate Change, The AC Giveth And The AC Taketh Away

a dirty old air conditioner in a window
Credit: Paul Sullivan/flickr/CC BY-ND 2.0

When the mercury soars dangerously high, air conditioning can help save lives that might otherwise be lost to heat exhaustion, heat stroke, and other stresses brought about by heat waves. But there’s a downside: it can take a lot of electricity to keep you cool.

New research published in PLOS Medicine earlier this month assesses what happens when the demand for air conditioning rises with the temperature, and why saving those lives might also cost lives. Senior author Tracey Holloway, a professor of atmospheric and oceanic science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, explains.

