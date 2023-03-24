Listen To The Ethereal Sounds Of Space
17:14 minutes
You’ve probably heard that if you scream in space, no one will hear a thing. Space is a vacuum, so sound waves don’t have anything to bounce off of. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that space is silent. A team of researchers are taking data from a variety of telescopes and assigning them sounds, creating song-length sonifications of beloved space structures like black holes, nebulas, galaxies, and beyond.
The album, called “Universal Harmonies” aims to bring galaxies to life and allow more people, such as those who are blind and low-vision, to engage with outer space.
Guest host Flora Lichtman talks with two of the scientists behind “Universal Harmonies,” Dr. Kimberly Arcand, visualization scientist at NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, and Dr. Matt Russo, astrophysicist and musician at the University of Toronto.
Listen to a selection of the ethereal sonifications of “Universal Harmonies.”
Kimberly Arcand is a visualization scientist with NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Matt Russo is an astrophysicist and musician at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.
