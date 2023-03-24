 03/24/2023

Listen To The Ethereal Sounds Of Space

17:14 minutes

deep in space, orange dense yet wispy pillars look like arches and spires rising out of a desert landscape, but are filled with semi-transparent gas and dust. This is a region where young stars are forming – or have barely burst from their dusty cocoons as they continue to form.
The Pillars of Creation are set off in a kaleidoscope of color in NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared-light view. Credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI; Joseph DePasquale (STScI), Anton M. Koekemoer (STScI), Alyssa Pagan (STScI)

You’ve probably heard that if you scream in space, no one will hear a thing. Space is a vacuum, so sound waves don’t have anything to bounce off of. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that space is silent. A team of researchers are taking data from a variety of telescopes and assigning them sounds, creating song-length sonifications of beloved space structures like black holes, nebulas, galaxies, and beyond. 

The album, called “Universal Harmonies” aims to bring galaxies to life and allow more people, such as those who are blind and low-vision, to engage with outer space.

Guest host Flora Lichtman talks with two of the scientists behind “Universal Harmonies,” Dr. Kimberly Arcand, visualization scientist at NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory, and  Dr. Matt Russo, astrophysicist and musician at the University of Toronto.

Listen to a selection of the ethereal sonifications of “Universal Harmonies.”

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Kimberly Arcand

Kimberly Arcand is a visualization scientist with NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Matt Russo

Matt Russo is an astrophysicist and musician at the University of Toronto in Toronto, Canada.

Segment Transcript

Meet the Producers and Host

About Rasha Aridi

Rasha Aridi is a producer for Science Friday. She loves stories about weird critters, science adventures, and the intersection of science and history.

About Flora Lichtman

Flora Lichtman was the host of the podcast Every Little Thing. She’s a former Science Friday multimedia producer.

