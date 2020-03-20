A New World, Shaped By COVID-19

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

Americans are being told that we are living in a new normal—social distancing, vigilant hygiene, and restrictions placed on schools and businesses will be part of our lives for a while. We’re also hearing that the world will be different after the coronavirus, that the fabric of our society will forever be changed. And we may be starting to see some of those changes play out right now.

China, Israel and South Korea are all using smartphone location data to track the coronavirus. Italian doctors are being forced to decide who gets a ventilator and who doesn’t. And bad actors are taking advantage of coronavirus fears to spread malware and perform phishing attacks. Sophie Bushwick, Tech Editor for Scientific American, joins guest host John Dankosky to report on the news stories shaping our new reality.

Further Reading