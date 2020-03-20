 03/20/2020

What Can Vampire Bats Teach Us About Socializing In A Pandemic?

12:27 minutes

a roost of bats hanging from a cave
A roost of common vampire bats, Desmodus rotundus. Credit: Uwe Schmidt/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0

Vampire bats have complex social networks, forming relationships with other bats that can vary on a spectrum of cooperation and conflict. When bats are bonded, social behavior is expressed in two main ways: grooming and sharing food, which means regurgitating blood into another bat’s mouth. 

Gerry Carter, an assistant professor in Ohio State University’s Department of Evolution, Ecology and Organismal Biology, studied vampire bats from two different regions of Panama to see how bats formed bonds as strangers.

two bats nestled together in a cave
A mother and baby common vampire bat. Credit: Uwe Schmidt/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 4.0

“When we introduced them in isolated pairs they formed relationships much faster, like college students in a dorm room,” Carter said to Science Friday earlier this week. “And when we introduced a bat into a group of three, that was faster than when we just put two larger groups together.”

Carter has also studied how illness changes social relationships within a vampire bat roost. He found that if a baby bat gets sick, for instance, the mom won’t stop grooming or sharing food with their offspring. But that same bat will stop participating in some social behavior with a close roost-mate that isn’t family.  

Carter joins Science Friday guest host John Dankosky to talk about researching vampire bats, and what their response to illness tells us about our own time social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. See more photos and video of social bat behavior below. 

a roost of bats all hanging from the corner of a meshed cage
White-winged vampire bats. Credit: Gerald Carter
a bat with its head cocked to the side clinging to the ceiling
Common vampire bat, Desmodus rotundus, young male, captured near Lamanai, Belize. Credit: Gerald Carter

Further Reading

Segment Guests

Gerald Carter

Gerald Carter is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Evolution, Ecology and Organismal Biology at the Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Kathleen Davis

Kathleen Davis is an assistant producer at Science Friday, which means she spends the week brainstorming, researching, and writing, typically in that order. She’s a big fan of stories related to strange animal facts and dystopian technology.

About John Dankosky

John is Executive Editor of the New England News Collaborative. He is also the host of NEXT, a weekly program about New England, and appears weekly on The Wheelhouse, WNPR’s news roundtable program.

