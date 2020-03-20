What Can Vampire Bats Teach Us About Socializing In A Pandemic?

Vampire bats have complex social networks, forming relationships with other bats that can vary on a spectrum of cooperation and conflict. When bats are bonded, social behavior is expressed in two main ways: grooming and sharing food, which means regurgitating blood into another bat’s mouth.

Gerry Carter, an assistant professor in Ohio State University’s Department of Evolution, Ecology and Organismal Biology, studied vampire bats from two different regions of Panama to see how bats formed bonds as strangers.

“When we introduced them in isolated pairs they formed relationships much faster, like college students in a dorm room,” Carter said to Science Friday earlier this week. “And when we introduced a bat into a group of three, that was faster than when we just put two larger groups together.”

Carter has also studied how illness changes social relationships within a vampire bat roost. He found that if a baby bat gets sick, for instance, the mom won’t stop grooming or sharing food with their offspring. But that same bat will stop participating in some social behavior with a close roost-mate that isn’t family.

Carter joins Science Friday guest host John Dankosky to talk about researching vampire bats, and what their response to illness tells us about our own time social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. See more photos and video of social bat behavior below.

Further Reading

Read the full study by Carter and his colleagues in Current Biology.

Explore more of Carter’s research at his social bat lab.

See these incredible acro-bats in flight in a Science Friday Macroscope video.

