March 20, 2020

featured segment
Fact-Checking Your Coronavirus News Feed
Experiencing COVID-19 information overload? Two experts offer clarity on the studies taking over news headlines this week.
Heard on the Air
12:26
A New World, Shaped By COVID-19
A roundup of the COVID-19 stories that will define the “new normal,” including tracking spread through smartphone location data and ventilator triage.
27:09
Jane Goodall Reflects On 60 Years Of Research And Conservation
Jane Goodall on her research in the Gombe, and the need for hope and cooperation in the modern world.
6:07
The New ‘Science Diction’ Podcast Brings You: Vaccine
Here’s what cows have to do with your yearly flu shot.
12:27
What Can Vampire Bats Teach Us About Socializing In A Pandemic?
Illness changes how these small mammals interact. An expert says it’s not so different from how people are socializing amidst the coronavirus.
16:30
Poetry Wields Science In ‘Unaccountable’ Times
Poet Jane Hirshfield takes on crises both biological and human in her new book “Ledger.”
16:57
