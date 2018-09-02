Venomous Or Poisonous—Can You Spot The Difference?
16:46 minutes
16:46 minutes
Do you know the difference between a poisonous creature and a venomous one? One distinction is that poisons are often ingested or absorbed by the skin, while venoms have to be injected through a wound.
Venomous animals are often mislabeled as poisonous by non-scientists, but sometimes even the experts are aren’t sure. For example, venom researcher Mandë Holford and her team recently put to rest a debate over whether the bearded fireworm, a type of aquatic centipede, was venomous or poisonous (it’s venomous).
[Have a special scientist in your life? Tell them just how much you love them with a geeky valentine.]
She joins Ira to discuss her latest study and to put our knowledge of deadly animals to the test in a game of “Venomous, Poisonous, or Both?”. You can take a crack at the game yourself with the quiz below.
We want you pick your poison…or venom. Can you identify whether these creatures are venomous, poisonous, or both?
Mandë Holford is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Hunter College. She’s also a research associate in comparative genomics of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History. She’s based in New York City.
Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s web producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.
Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcast, Undiscovered. He’s playing D&D and his character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.