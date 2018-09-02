Do you know the difference between a poisonous creature and a venomous one? One distinction is that poisons are often ingested or absorbed by the skin, while venoms have to be injected through a wound.

Venomous animals are often mislabeled as poisonous by non-scientists, but sometimes even the experts are aren’t sure. For example, venom researcher Mandë Holford and her team recently put to rest a debate over whether the bearded fireworm, a type of aquatic centipede, was venomous or poisonous (it’s venomous).

She joins Ira to discuss her latest study and to put our knowledge of deadly animals to the test in a game of “Venomous, Poisonous, or Both?”. You can take a crack at the game yourself with the quiz below.

Quiz time!

We want you pick your poison…or venom. Can you identify whether these creatures are venomous, poisonous, or both?