 02/09/2018

Venomous Or Poisonous—Can You Spot The Difference?

16:46 minutes

a bright orange sea worm among some sea rocks
The bearded fireworm, recently classified as venomous, not poisonous. Credit: Shutterstock

Do you know the difference between a poisonous creature and a venomous one? One distinction is that poisons are often ingested or absorbed by the skin, while venoms have to be injected through a wound.

Venomous animals are often mislabeled as poisonous by non-scientists, but sometimes even the experts are aren’t sure. For example, venom researcher Mandë Holford and her team recently put to rest a debate over whether the bearded fireworm, a type of aquatic centipede, was venomous or poisonous (it’s venomous).

[Have a special scientist in your life? Tell them just how much you love them with a geeky valentine.]

She joins Ira to discuss her latest study and to put our knowledge of deadly animals to the test in a game of “Venomous, Poisonous, or Both?”. You can take a crack at the game yourself with the quiz below.

Quiz time!

We want you pick your poison…or venom. Can you identify whether these creatures are venomous, poisonous, or both?

Segment Guests

Mandë Holford

Mandë Holford is an associate professor of chemistry and biochemistry at Hunter College. She’s also a research associate in comparative genomics of invertebrate zoology at the American Museum of Natural History. She’s based in New York City.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers

About Katie Hiler

Katie Hiler is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Lauren J. Young

Lauren J. Young is Science Friday’s web producer. When she’s not shelving books as a library assistant, she’s adding to her impressive Pez dispenser collection.

About Daniel Peterschmidt

Daniel Peterschmidt is a digital producer and composes music for Science Friday’s podcast, Undiscovered. He’s playing D&D and his character is a clumsy bard named Chip Chap Chopman.

Explore More

Venomous Frogs, a Polar Bear World Record, and Printing Pills

A polar bear dives longer than ever before, and researchers in Brazil discover two venomous frogs.

Read More

Diary of a Snake Bite Death

This week’s Macroscope video follows the detailed diary of herpetologist Karl P. Schmidt as he was dying from the venom of a snake bite.

Read More