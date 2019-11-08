 11/08/2019

The Secrets Of The Venus Flytrap

7:01 minutes

The Venus flytrap is one of the world’s most iconic plants, partially in thanks to the 1986 cult classic Little Shop of Horrors. But while we all know Venus flytraps don’t eat people, few people know that they rarely eat flies. They prefer ants and other insects that crawl helpfully into their traps. They’s also not a tropical species—they’re endemic to a small area of land in North and South Carolina, a region that’s being impacted by climate change. 

And in our latest Macroscope video, researchers Elsa Youngsteadt and Laura Hamon are rushing to understand more about the Venus flytrap before it’s too late. Science Friday video producer Luke Groskin joins Ira to talk about what we know and don’t know about this famous carnivorous plant.

  • Watch other videos in our science documentary series Macroscope.

Segment Guests

Luke Groskin

Luke Groskin is Science Friday’s video producer. He’s on a mission to make you love spiders and other odd creatures.

