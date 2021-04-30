 04/30/2021

Uncovering Metal Crafts Of The Viking Age

11:50 minutes

an oval metal brooch with intricate carvings
An oval brooch from the early Viking period (early 9th c. CE). Photo by: S.M. Sindbæk

Vikings are often associated with scenes of boats and fiercely-pitched battles. But new research, published in the journal Archaeological and Anthropological Sciences, shows they also had other, calmer skills. The paper details advances in the cast metalwork of objects, such as keys and ornamental brooches, that occurred in the trading city of Ribe, Denmark in the 8th and 9th century. 

Researchers analyzed samples of metal taken from a variety of metal objects found in Ribe, along with metalworking tools, crucibles, molds, and samples of metal slag. They found that while the Vikings began working in brass with a very experimental approach, they quickly standardized their production to use specific blends and alloys of metals. They also adopted more heat-resistant clays for crucibles, and made extensive use of recycling throughout their work processes. 

Vana Orfanou, an European Research Commission (ERC) postdoctoral research scientist In the School of Archaeology at University College, Dublin, and lead author on the paper, joins SciFri’s Charles Bergquist to discuss the state of the art in early Scandinavian brass making. See more photos of Viking metalwork artifacts below.

a bunch of decaying artifacts of metal keys, tweezers, brooches, and a ring
Brooches, keys, arm ring and tweezers from Ribe. Credit: Sydvestjyske Museer
a bunch of gray stone mould fragments. on the surfaces of each, you can make out intricate patterns of the mouldings
Mould fragments with imprints that would be transferred into the molten metal (early Viking period, late 8th – early 9th c. CE). Credit: Sydvestjyske Museer
a selection of small, medium, and large old crucibles
Crucibles from Ribe (early Viking period, late 8th – early 9th c. CE); each crucible features a single handle. Credit: Sydvestjyske Museer
an old cone shaped moulding that is broken, with the inside showing a blue copper decay
Crucibles from Ribe (early Viking period, late 8th – early 9th c. CE) featuring copper corrosion in their interiors. Credit: Sydvestjyske Museer
a microscope image of orange crystalline structures
Copper oxides in the crucible slag. Credit V. Orfanou

Segment Guests

Vana Orfanou

Vana Orfanou is an ERC postdoctoral research scientist in the School of Archaeology at University College, Dublin in Dublin, Ireland.

