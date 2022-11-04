 11/04/2022

The ‘Grandfather’ Of The Voyager Mission Retires

7:11 minutes

a cgi image of the Voyager 1 satellite leaving interstellar space
An artist’s depiction of NASA’s Voyager 1 entering interstellar space. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

45 years ago, the Voyagers 1 and 2 spacecraft were launched into the cosmos from Cape Canaveral in Florida. Since then, they’ve traveled over 14 billion miles from Earth, on a grand tour of our solar system, and beyond. The mission is still running, making Voyager 1 the farthest human-built artifact from Earth. 

Even before launch, scientists and engineers were hard at work planning and designing the mission. Last week, NASA announced the retirement of Dr. Ed Stone, who some called the ‘grandfather’ of the mission. Dr. Stone shepherded the Voyager program as its project scientist for 50 full years.

In this conversation from 2013, just after Voyager 1 had entered interstellar space, Ira spoke with Dr. Stone for a status update on the mission.

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Ed Stone

Dr. Ed Stone is the former Mission Scientist for NASA’s Voyager mission, based at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript of this segment is being processed. It will be available within one week after the show airs.

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

How To Make A Golden Record

Two of the creators of the Voyager Golden Record remember how they crafted a message for alien civilizations.

Read More

The DART Asteroid Impact Mission: It’s A Cosmic Smash

How (and why) NASA successfully caused a collision between a small spacecraft and an asteroid.

Read More