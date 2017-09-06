Weighing A Star With Gravity: Einstein’s ‘Impossible’ Experiment

In 1915, Albert Einstein proposed one practical application for his theory of general relativity: Calculate the mass of a star based on how its gravity distorts the light passing by it. Four years later, a research team was able to prove him right, using our sun’s distortion of a background star during an eclipse. But Einstein wrote in a 1936 paper that it would be impossible to observe the same for a star not in our solar system, because the distance would be too great, and our instruments would be unable to resolve to a sufficient level of detail. “There is no hope of observing this phenomenon directly,” he wrote.

Now, reporting in Science, a research team describes having done just that: They’ve successfully calculated the mass of Stein 2051B, a white dwarf, based on how it distorts the light of a background star. What changed? The Hubble Telescope received an instrumentation upgrade in 2009 that gave it just the power needed to detect the distortion, which measured just a few thousandths of an arcsecond.

Lead author Kailash Sahu, an astronomer at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland, and astrophysicist Mario Livio, describe the painstaking observation involved in the task, and what other applications could await.