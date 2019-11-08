For Better Or Weirder: How AI Fails
20:44 minutes
20:44 minutes
AI may be short for “artificial intelligence,” but in many ways, our automated programs can be surprisingly dumb. For example, you can think you’re training a neural net to recognize sheep, but actually it’s just learning what a green grassy hill looks like. Or teaching it the difference between healthy skin and cancer—but actually just teaching it that tumors always have a ruler next to them. And if you ask a robot to navigate a space without touching the walls, sometimes it just stays still in one place.
AI researcher Janelle Shane, author of a new book about the quirky, but also serious errors that riddle AI—which, at the end of the day, can only do what we tell them to.
Plus, she unveils some new, AI-generated show ideas for Science Friday.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Janelle Shane is an artificial intelligence researcher based in Boulder, Colorado and author of You Look Like A Thing And I Love You (Voracious, 2019).
Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.