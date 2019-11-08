 11/08/2019

For Better Or Weirder: How AI Fails

Brain representing artificial intelligence with printed circuit board design.
How intelligent is artificial intelligence? Credit: Shutterstock

AI may be short for “artificial intelligence,” but in many ways, our automated programs can be surprisingly dumb. For example, you can think you’re training a neural net to recognize sheep, but actually it’s just learning what a green grassy hill looks like. Or teaching it the difference between healthy skin and cancer—but actually just teaching it that tumors always have a ruler next to them. And if you ask a robot to navigate a space without touching the walls, sometimes it just stays still in one place. 

AI researcher Janelle Shane, author of a new book about the quirky, but also serious errors that riddle AI—which, at the end of the day, can only do what we tell them to. 

Plus, she unveils some new, AI-generated show ideas for Science Friday.

Further Reading

  • Read an excerpt from the book here.

