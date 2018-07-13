What Makes Your Brain Happy?
16:35 minutes
What really makes a person happy? What is “the good life”? Yale psychology professor Laurie Santos spends her research hours studying primate and canine cognition for clues to how humans think and learn. She also teaches Yale University’s most popular course (also available free online), “PSYC 157: Psychology and the Good Life.” She joins Ira to discuss her work and the psychology of happiness.
Laurie Santos is a professor of Psychology and Head of Silliman College at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.
