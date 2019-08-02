What Would You Pay For Faster, Smarter Government Data?
Whether we’re aware of it or not, “the cloud” has changed our lives forever. It’s where we watch movies, share documents, and store passwords. It’s quick, efficient, and we wouldn’t be able to live our fast-paced, internet-connected lives without it.
Now, federal agencies are storing much of their data in the cloud. For example, NASA is trying to make 20 petabytes of data available to the public for free. But to do that, they need some help from a commercial cloud provider—a company like Amazon or Microsoft or Google. But will the government’s policy of open data clash with the business model of Silicon Valley? Mariel Borowitz, Assistant Professor at Georgia Tech and Katya Abazajian, Open Cities Director with the Sunlight Foundation join guest host John Dankosky to discuss the trade offs to faster, smarter government data in the cloud.
Mariel Borowitz is an assistant professor at the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs of Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Georgia.
Katya Abazajian is the Open Cities Director for The Sunlight Foundation, in Washington D.C..
