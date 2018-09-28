What’s Next For Utah’s Bony Treasures?

Back in December, the Trump administration announced reductions to two of Utah’s national monuments: Grand Staircase-Escalante, which runs from the Grand Canyon to Bryce Canyon National Park, and Bears Ears, newly established by the Obama administration just a year before. The reduction opened up nearly 2 million acres of previously protected federal land to fossil fuel and mineral exploitation, angering Native Americans, for whom the land is historically and spiritually significant, as well as environmentalists, archaeologists, and paleontologists. They argue that irreplaceable ecosystems and human and evolutionary history could be lost forever. For those paleontologists, Utah’s federal lands have already yielded new species, and new understandings of the age leading up to dinosaur extinction—as well as a view into the changing lives of mammals over the last 500 years. Meanwhile, some of the sites of those discoveries are now excluded from the safety of the monument’s boundaries.

But all these fears remain in limbo. Just this week, it was announced that a group of lawsuits to reverse the cuts would remain in federal court in Washington, D.C., rather than move to Utah, a decision the plaintiffs are celebrating.

[In Torrey, Utah, you’ll find one of the best spots in the continental United States to see the darkest skies.]

As the legal process continues, scientists are waiting to see what will happen to the newly excluded acreage, which still contains hundreds of thousands of sites they consider important. Will the Department of the Interior open the land completely to oil and gas extraction? And what specimens—ancient dinosaurs, mammals, fish, and more—could be lost if so?

Paleontologists David Polly of the University of Indiana, and Stuart Sumida of California State University, describe the specimens the fossil-rich region has yielded already, and why whole sections of the geological record could be lost if drilling is allowed. Plus, law professor John Ruple explains the legal arguments against cutting the monuments in the first place.

Check out some photos from Bears Ears National Monument below.