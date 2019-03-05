Nearly 12 years ago, a cancer patient infected with HIV received two bone marrow transplants to wipe out his leukemia. After nearly dying multiple times, the patient, Timothy Ray Brown, recovered and was cancer-free. But later, his doctors discovered his HIV had also disappeared, thanks to a mutation in the donor cells that made them resistant to HIV infection.

Brown has been off anti-retroviral medications for more than a decade, and HIV researchers have been trying to replicate Brown’s cure ever since.

Now, researchers in the U.K. reported in Nature earlier this week that their patient, a man known only as “the London patient,” had been in remission and off anti-retroviral therapy for 18 months after undergoing a similar bone marrow transplant, with the same gene mutation involved, to treat leukemia. While the team is hesitant to call their patient cured, he is the first adult since Brown to remain in remission for more than a year after stopping medication.

But what do these two patients’ recoveries, requiring risky and painful transplants, mean for the millions of others with HIV around the world? Two HIV researchers not involved in this research, Katharine Bar of the University of Pennsylvania and Paula Cannon of the University of Southern California, talk to Ira Flatow about the latest treatments that could someday be more broadly accessible, including gene therapies and immunotherapy, and what hurdles clinical studies still face.

