 03/08/2019

A Second HIV-Positive Patient May Have Been Cured. Now What?

11:56 minutes

Nearly 12 years ago, a cancer patient infected with HIV received two bone marrow transplants to wipe out his leukemia. After nearly dying multiple times, the patient, Timothy Ray Brown, recovered and was cancer-free. But later, his doctors discovered his HIV had also disappeared, thanks to a mutation in the donor cells that made them resistant to HIV infection.

Brown has been off anti-retroviral medications for more than a decade, and HIV researchers have been trying to replicate Brown’s cure ever since.

Now, researchers in the U.K. reported in Nature earlier this week that their patient, a man known only as “the London patient,” had been in remission and off anti-retroviral therapy for 18 months after undergoing a similar bone marrow transplant, with the same gene mutation involved, to treat leukemia. While the team is hesitant to call their patient cured, he is the first adult since Brown to remain in remission for more than a year after stopping medication.

But what do these two patients’ recoveries, requiring risky and painful transplants, mean for the millions of others with HIV around the world? Two HIV researchers not involved in this research, Katharine Bar of the University of Pennsylvania and Paula Cannon of the University of Southern California, talk to Ira Flatow about the latest treatments that could someday be more broadly accessible, including gene therapies and immunotherapy, and what hurdles clinical studies still face.

More On HIV Treatments

  • Read the full HIV-1 remission study published in Nature on Monday, March 5, 2019.
  • Read science journalist Apoorva Mandavilli’s reporting on the recent study and the London HIV-positive patient in the New York Times.
  • Find out about a third patient reportedly HIV-free after a bone marrow transplant reported March 5, 2019 in New Scientist. 
  • Read a personal reflection written by Timothy Ray Brown, the first HIV-positive patient to be cured, published in 2015.
  • Learn about past unsuccessful HIV treatments that involved bone marrow transplants, published in 2013 in Nature.
  • Learn more about global HIV and AIDS statistics from UNAIDS 2017 data, and NIH’s 2018 strategies for HIV treatments.

Segment Guests

Paula Cannon

Paula Cannon is a Distinguished Professor of Molecular Microbiology and Immunology in the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, California.

Katharine Bar

Katharine Bar is an Assistant Professor of Medicine at the Penn Center for AIDS Research, part of the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

