In The South, Examining An HIV Epidemic

On June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report of five gay men in Los Angeles suffering from a rare lung infection. This would mark the first official report of the AIDS epidemic in the United States. White, gay men in large cities, like New York and San Francisco, were the initial populations hardest hit by the epidemic.

Today, the HIV epidemic has shifted southwards—nearly half of the people living with HIV reside in the southern United States with African American gay and bisexual men making up a disproportionate number of those cases, according to the CDC. Journalist Linda Villarosa, who has reported on the epidemic, and physician Leandro Mena, a medical director of the Open Arms Clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, discuss the underlying causes of the epidemic, including funding, stigma surrounding HIV, and what programs and interventions are trying to stop the disease in the region.

Trace the research of the epidemic below.