In The South, Examining An HIV Epidemic
17:11 minutes
17:11 minutes
On June 5, 1981, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report of five gay men in Los Angeles suffering from a rare lung infection. This would mark the first official report of the AIDS epidemic in the United States. White, gay men in large cities, like New York and San Francisco, were the initial populations hardest hit by the epidemic.
Today, the HIV epidemic has shifted southwards—nearly half of the people living with HIV reside in the southern United States with African American gay and bisexual men making up a disproportionate number of those cases, according to the CDC. Journalist Linda Villarosa, who has reported on the epidemic, and physician Leandro Mena, a medical director of the Open Arms Clinic in Jackson, Mississippi, discuss the underlying causes of the epidemic, including funding, stigma surrounding HIV, and what programs and interventions are trying to stop the disease in the region.
Trace the research of the epidemic below.
Linda Villarosa is a contributing writer for the New York Times Magazine and Director of the Journalism Program at the City College of New York in New York, New York.
Leandro Mena is Medical Director at the Open Arms Healthcare Center and Director of the Center for HIV/AIDS Research, Education and Policy at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.
Johanna Mayer is a digital producer at Science Friday. When she’s not obsessively checking SciFri’s digital pages, she’s probably baking a fruit pie. Cherry’s her specialty, but she whips up a mean rhubarb streusel as well.