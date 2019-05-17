 05/31/2019

What’s Whipping Up The Strong Tornado Season?

6:38 minutes

a tornado touching down next to a rural road, with a modern windmill
A tornado touching down outside Minneola, Kansas, on May 17, 2019. Credit: Wesley Horvoka, via Wikimedia Commons.

If it feels like there’s been an unusual number of tornado warnings this spring, you’re not wrong. There have been reports of at least 1,000 tornadoes in the United States this year, and 200 since May 16th. Sarah Zhang, staff writer for The Atlantic, joins Ira to discuss what this year’s tornado season has to do with the jet stream and its link to climate change.

She’ll also tell Ira about what could be the first fossilized evidence of a school of fish, an exomoon (or not), and why researchers are testing the DNA of old books in this week’s News Roundup.

Further Reading

Sign up for Degrees Of Change, and stay on top of today's most important climate stories.

Segment Guests

Sarah Zhang

Sarah Zhang is a staff writer at The Atlantic, based in Washington, D.C..

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

After Finding Thousands Of Exoplanets, Kepler Rides Into The Sunset

The Kepler and K2 missions have found over 2,500 planets around distant stars, but the end is coming.

Read More

Home For A Horn Shark Embryo

The spiraling protective packaging ensconces a single embryo and yolk sac.

Read More