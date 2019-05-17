If it feels like there’s been an unusual number of tornado warnings this spring, you’re not wrong. There have been reports of at least 1,000 tornadoes in the United States this year, and 200 since May 16th. Sarah Zhang, staff writer for The Atlantic, joins Ira to discuss what this year’s tornado season has to do with the jet stream and its link to climate change.

She’ll also tell Ira about what could be the first fossilized evidence of a school of fish, an exomoon (or not), and why researchers are testing the DNA of old books in this week’s News Roundup.

