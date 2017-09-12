 09/15/2017

When Dung Is What’s For Dinner

17:42 minutes

Credit: Jordan Kirtley

Dung and carrion beetles dine on dead animals and defecation of all kinds. That might seem like unappetizing fare to us, but the dining preferences of this cleanup crew are an essential part of how nutrients cycle through the natural world. In this interview recorded live at the Orpheum Theater in Wichita, Kansas, graduate researchers Rachel Stone and Emmy Engasser take us on a tour of the beetles inhabiting the Kansas prairie, and explain why everyone should have an appreciation for these bugs.

SciFri journeyed out into the field with Stone and Engasser to hunt for dung beetles.

