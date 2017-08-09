When Your Tongue Needs A Tuneup

You’ve probably heard the old tale that the tongue is the strongest muscle in the body. Unfortunately, there’s little truth to that—and the tongue is actually composed of eight muscles, not one. But those eight muscles work in concert to accomplish amazing feats.

Heidi Bell, an assistant professor of human performance studies at Wichita State University, studies how those muscles interact, and how the tongue’s performance decreases as we age. The weakening of the tongue can result in more frequent choking in older adults when the tongue fails to block the airway during swallowing. But Bell says simple exercise seems to be an effective way to keep the tongue toned.