Giving birth through a cesarean section, or C-section, is nothing new—in fact, Pliny the Elder suggested that being born this way is how Julius Caesar got his name. Today, the World Health Organization recommends that the C-section rate should be about 15 percent of births, for optimal outcomes for mothers and babies. But a series of studies published in The Lancet this week shows that rates worldwide are much higher. In the past 15 years, worldwide rates have nearly doubled. In the United States, one out of three children are born through the procedure. At the same time, the rate varies within countries—showing certain communities may have limited access to lifesaving procedures.

Holly Kennedy, a professor of midwifery and one of the authors on that series, and obstetrician-gynecologist Toni Golen discuss the effects C-section can have on mother and child, and what can be done to lower use of C-sections.

Did you or your partner get a C-section? What factored into the decision? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below.

