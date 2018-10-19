 10/19/2018

Why Are More Expecting Mothers Having C-Sections Deliveries?

A painting of a 17th century pregnant woman and her doctor
“Physician and a Woman Patient,” by Jan Steen. Credit: Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons.

Giving birth through a cesarean section, or C-section, is nothing new—in fact, Pliny the Elder suggested that being born this way is how Julius Caesar got his name. Today, the World Health Organization recommends that the C-section rate should be about 15 percent of births, for optimal outcomes for mothers and babies. But a series of studies published in The Lancet this week shows that rates worldwide are much higher. In the past 15 years, worldwide rates have nearly doubled. In the United States, one out of three children are born through the procedure. At the same time, the rate varies within countries—showing certain communities may have limited access to lifesaving procedures.

Holly Kennedy, a professor of midwifery and one of the authors on that series, and obstetrician-gynecologist Toni Golen discuss the effects C-section can have on mother and child, and what can be done to lower use of C-sections.

Did you or your partner get a C-section? What factored into the decision? What was your experience like? Let us know in the comments below.

Segment Guests

Holly Kennedy

Holly Kennedy is a professor of Midwifery at the Yale School of Nursing in West Haven, Connecticut.

Toni Golen

Toni Golen is the Vice Chair of Quality in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, Massachusetts.

  • Kathleen Winters

    I had an emergency c-section due to complications from preeclampsia. I was induced at 37 weeks and as soon as contractions started my son’s heart rate began dangerously plummeting. We didn’t have a choice due to the severity of the situation. I was heartbroken as, up until the preeclampsia, I had been planning an intervention-free delivery.

  • Angela Hamilton

    At 39, I was having my first child and living in the Middle East. All obgyns that I interviewed said with no hesitation that I would have a c-section, given my age. I ran on a treadmill through six months and continued to workout until I went into labor. After three days of excruciating contractions, my water did not break and I was at 1 cm. The baby’s heart rate had decelerated twice. I was terrified and in a haze of pain. I could not have any pain medication because I wasn’t at 3 cm. I then contacted the doctor and gave in. I wasn’t presented with any options other than waiting probably a few more days with the same or more pain. If we had been in this situation years ago, we probably both would have died.

  • Christie Monson

    My sister has taught natural childbirth classes for more than 30 years, and has worked closely with a midwife during that time. They have both observed that when women speak with a little girl voice –which is more and more common among women in their twenties and thirties— they are far, far more likely to end up requiring a C-section. They both speculate that perhaps these women, who have persisted in talking like little girls, simply don’t believe in their own power as a woman to push a baby out on their own. (Of course, this does not include instances when there are actual medical reasons for the need for a C-section. There is no judgement about that here.) It would be great if someone would do some research in this area.

    • kubajean

      Gosh, I have yet to meet a woman who speaks in a little girl voice and I work in the public…. where do they hide?

  • Mieko A Ozeki

    I had a c-section because my daughter was not in the correction position. As much as I wanted a natural birth and tried hard to have her moved in the right position, I needed to get a c-section. This should be a last resort and not an elective surgery.

  • Kelly

    I had a c section 24 years ago after it became apparent that my son(10 days post due date) was breech and my water broke. There was fear of a prolapsed cord and other issues that come with an (unproven pelvis”.All went well. Two years later my OBGYN was all for and supportive of me having a VBAC which I did. I realized later that my children born in a window where doctors and insurance companies were supportive of VBAC births. I feel like insurance companies are part of the issue.

  • Nicholas Abram

    What about postpartum depression following a cesarean compared to vaginal?

  • Deanna Janes

    I have had 2 c-sections, the first because my son was transverse and couldn’t be turned. The second because at a monitoring appointment showed that our second child was not doing well, so he was delivered via emergency section at 36 weeks, and unfortunately he passed away shortly after birth due to a hemorrhage through the placenta, we had intended to try for a VBAC with his birth. Now I will have a 3rd C-section in January, because we waited less than a year to have another child and our hospital will not allow a trial of labor due to the risk of uterine rupture.

    • kubajean

      hope all goes well for you, that is so sad. Again, do what keeps your sanity/health, it really really won’t matter to your child down the line. My kids are happy adults now who speak to me regularly :). I did however breast feed both kids…that is probably the most important in terms of parent/child relationship!

  • Kathy Duffy

    I had an emergency c-section following an attempt at a VBAC. My uterus ruptured during labor. I nearly lost my life and my daughter was born with severe brain damage. She died eight days later. That was 20 years ago. The possibility of such an experience may be small, but when it happens to you it is 100%.

    • kubajean

      so sorry for your loss, that must have been terrifying.

    • kathleen74

      I’m sorry your experience was so sad. Thankfully that outcome is rare, but it’s a risk. Many home birth providers won’t do VBACs. But given the right conditions, VBACs can be safe. There are risks to c-sections too. Every family needs to be informed and do what they think is best.

  • Jenny

    I am an out of hospital midwifery student in the state of Minnesota. I completely disagree with your guest regarding transpots to the hospital being a barrier to the safety of out of hospital birth in the U.S. Any responsible out of hospital midwife has a relationship with their local hospital and a direct line to their obstetric unit in able to coordinate rapid transport to the hospital, when necessary. Many OOH midwives have liability insurance which dictates the distance from a hospital, in miles, that they can attend women. The practice I am studying under has had the local EMT staff come for a tour of the birth center to discuss smooth transport. And, the Minnesota midwifery org has created guidelines and is reaching out to all state hospitals for optimal transport safety. Midwives are doing a lot of work on this end, and the next step is for hospital providers to meet them in the middle to make transports smoother for safety of mother and baby.

  • kubajean

    30 years ago, in France, after having had a miscarriage and then tubal pregnancy, my doctor told me it would be ‘at least’ a forceps and probably C-section …pointing out that in France C-sections were not so common but that it was advisable in my case due to baby’s head size and my small size (no financial interest for him or hospital). I did not want to risk this hard-won child and all went well …that 10 day completely free hospital stay in a private room with food delivery and baby by my side was heaven. Several years later I had my son here in the States-was not offered any alternative to C-section, was booted out of hospital after 24 hours and then proceeded to have pulmonary embolism 2 weeks after delivery…I am lucky to have survived. My embolism was probably aggravated by surgery but I had been studying while pregnant so very sedentary and then suddenly moving shortly before (because we literally moved and did it ourselves while pregnant at 8 months). Emboli are not so uncommon during pregnancy but who knew, no one warned me! Both children now adults are fine–although did my daughter develop mild asthma due to lack of microbes?…. It would have been nice to have been informed about alternatives but my OBGYN here was completely disinterested in giving advice and I hope that has changed for women now. I am curious about long term issues for women post C-section… Women need to view this as something they do based on sound information if planned in advance, but quite frankly whether you adopt or give birth vaginally or C-section, when you are a parent, you are a parent ..this shouldn’t be a competition, and who cares so long as the baby and you are healthy.

  • Amanda Morris Johnson

    I had two registered nurse midwife home births. They are the most memorable great experiences in my life. I felt so strong, so much in my nature, and recovery was really quick. I believe Western Medicine is really good at crises. Birth IS NOT A CRISIS. C-Sections ARE for crises. Change the point of view that birth is somehow unnatural because it doesn’t happen all the time, for both medical professionals and mothers-to-be, and you will change C-Section rates, imo.

