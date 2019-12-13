We live in a time of giants. Whales are both the largest living animals, and, in the case of 110-foot-long blue whales, the largest animals that have ever been alive on the planet.

But whales haven’t always been gigantic. Until about 3 million years ago, the fossil record shows that the average whale length was only about 20 feet long. They were big, but not big. The rise—and growth—of the lineages that gave rise to humpbacks, fin whales, and other behemoths happened, in evolutionary time, overnight.

So, why are whales big—and why are whales so big now?

Biologists speculate this change occurred because of food. After all, 3 million years ago, the oceans also gave rise to an abundance of the kind of prey that big baleen whales are perfectly suited to feast on.

But what about toothed whales, which must dive to find high-calorie prey like seals and squid? Is their size—which is generally smaller than baleen whales, except in the case of sperm whales—equally determined by their food?

Now, researchers who parsed data from feeding events of a dozen different whale species think they have the mathematical confirmation. Writing in Science this week, they say baleen whales, who become more energy-efficient as they grow, benefit from bigness because it lets them migrate to food sources that appear and disappear at different points around the globe.

Meanwhile, they say, deep-diving toothed whales are limited by the availability of large prey. The largest toothed whales, sperm whales, which could thrive on a diet of giant squid, are operating at borderline energy efficiency because it’s easier for them to hunt less nourishing but more abundant medium-sized squid.

Study co-author Jeremy Goldbogen, a marine biologist for Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station, explains the delicate balance of energy and size for giant mammals, and why bigness is such a compelling biological question.

