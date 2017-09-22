 09/22/2017

Why Do Dinosaurs Matter?

Dinosaurs aren’t known for their stunning intellect or for being highly adaptable. To most people, they are known for being a species that was brought to its knees by a massive meteorite. But in his new book, Why Dinosaurs Matter, paleontologist Kenneth Lacovara argues that dinosaurs are really good at one thing: being dinosaurs. “Dinosaurs are long-lasting champions of resilience and persistence. They reigned unchallenged on the land for the better part of 165 million years” he writes. “They were, and still are, an unqualified success.”

Aside from restoring the good name of the dinosaur and pointing out that they still exist (birds are descended from them), Lacovara also argues that they are a key to studying the future of climate change: Their fossil records provide us with a history of the planet as it dealt with various environmental tipping points. Lacovara joins Ira to share his awe and never-ending amazement for the dinosaurs. Plus, Karen Chin, curator of paleontology at the Museum of Natural History at the University of Colorado, Boulder discusses new research that suggests some herbivores may have had a more diverse diet than previously thought—including a hankering for crustaceans.

Segment Guests

Kenneth Lacovara

Ken Lacovara is Dean of the School of Earth and Environment and Director of the Jean and Ric Edelman Fossil Park at Rowan University in Glassboro, New Jersey.

Karen Chin

Karen Chin is an associate professor in the Department of Geological Sciences, and Curator of Paleontology at the University of Colorado Museum of Natural History in Boulder, Colorado.

