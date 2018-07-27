Researchers have been scouring Mars for water since the early 1970s. Since then, they’ve found frozen water in the poles of Mars as well as trace amounts locked up in Martian soil, but nothing liquid—until this past week. A team of scientists from Italy’s National Institute of Astrophysics announced in Science they found liquid water underneath the glaciers of the planet’s south pole. The body of water is 12 miles wide and a mile underground.

Engineer Angel Abbud-Madrid, director of the Center for Space Resources at the Colorado School of Mines, who was not a part of the study, joins guest host John Dankosky to tell us how the researchers found the liquid water and what this discovery means for future Martian water research.

And the discovery is particularly well-timed—this summer, Mars will be the closest it’s been to Earth in 15 years. Bonnie Meinke, project scientist at the James Webb Space Telescope at the Space Telescope Science Institute, chats about the best ways to get a glimpse of the red planet.

