 07/27/2018

Liquid Water Under The Martian Surface

17:02 minutes

Researchers have been scouring Mars for water since the early 1970s. Since then, they’ve found frozen water in the poles of Mars as well as trace amounts locked up in Martian soil, but nothing liquid—until this past week. A team of scientists from Italy’s National Institute of Astrophysics announced in Science they found liquid water underneath the glaciers of the planet’s south pole. The body of water is 12 miles wide and a mile underground.

Engineer Angel Abbud-Madrid, director of the Center for Space Resources at the Colorado School of Mines, who was not a part of the study, joins guest host John Dankosky to tell us how the researchers found the liquid water and what this discovery means for future Martian water research.

And the discovery is particularly well-timed—this summer, Mars will be the closest it’s been to Earth in 15 years. Bonnie Meinke, project scientist at the James Webb Space Telescope at the Space Telescope Science Institute, chats about the best ways to get a glimpse of the red planet.

[What can scientists bring to Congress?]

Two images of Mars, taken two years apart. One is clear, the other has a massive dust storm.
These side-by-side images of Mars, taken roughly two years apart, show very different views of the same hemisphere of Mars. Both were captured when Mars was near opposition, which occurs about every two years, when Earth’s orbit catches up to Mars’ orbit. At that time, the Sun, Earth and Mars fall in a straight line, with Mars and the Sun on “opposing” sides of Earth. The image on the left, taken on May 12, 2016, shows a clear atmosphere. The picture on the right, taken on July 18, 2018, features a global dust storm, with spring in the southern hemisphere.
Credits: NASA, ESA, and STScI
A diagram of Mars Express scanning the planet's south pole for water
Artistic impression of the Mars Express spacecraft probing the southern hemisphere of Mars, superimposed on a radar cross section of the southern polar layered deposits. The radar cross section has been tilted 90°. The leftmost white line is the surface radar echo, while the light blue spots along the basal radar echo highlight areas of very high reflectivity, interpreted as being caused by the presence of water. Credit: ESA, INAF. Graphic rendering by Davide Coero Borga –Media INAF

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

Angel Abbud-Madrid

Angel Abbud-Madrid is Director of the Center for Space Resources at the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

More From Guest
Bonnie Meinke

Bonnie Meinke is Project Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope at the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers

About Lucy Huang

Lucy Huang is Science Friday’s summer 2018 radio intern. When she’s not covering science stories, she’s busy procrasti-baking.

About Alexa Lim

Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.

Explore More

Jupiter Wins The Moon Lottery

The largest planet in our solar system officially racked up a total of 79 moons this week, including one newly discovered “oddball.”

Read More

After Cassini, A Mission To Icy Planets Full Of Diamond Rain?

Researchers want to see what a closer look at Uranus and Neptune could tell us about our pale blue dot.

Read More