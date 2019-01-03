 03/01/2019

Wireless Monitoring Gives Parents Greater Access To Newborns In The NICU

7:49 minutes

a newborn infant wears three small sensors taped to its torso along with a clear, oval shaped senser attached to the center of its chest
Weighing as much as a raindrop, the chest sensor can wirelessly monitor heart rate, breathing rate, and temperature. Credit: Northwestern University

What’s more terrifying than becoming a new parent? Starting out as new parents in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit, where babies spend their first days entangled in wires attached to sensors that monitor their vital signs. Most of the time, parents can only helplessly look into the crib and see what looks more like a science experiment than a kid.

But in the digital age, why must wires and sensors take up so much real estate on a tiny baby? That’s the question driving the development of a new monitoring device—a small wireless sensor that takes the scary “science experiment” effect out of the NICU, and gives parents more time to cuddle with their newborn.

John Rogers, professor of Material Science and Engineering and director of the Center for Biointegrated Electronics at Northwestern University, joins Ira to discuss how the new device could transform neonatal care in the U.S. and in developing nations around the world.

Further Reading

Get science images that will blow your mind with our newsletter, Picture of the Week.

Segment Guests

John Rogers

John Rogers is a professor of Material Science and Engineering and director of the Center for Biointegrated Electronics at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Is California Ready For The Next Catastrophic Flood?

The worst flood in California history was once thought to be incredibly rare. But new data—and climate change—are changing the equations.

Read More

The Origin Of The Word ‘Vaccine’

This world-changing tool of immunization got its name from a cow virus.

Read More