Year In Review: 2017

It’s been quite the year. Astrophysicists struck gold—literally—in the detection of two colliding neutron stars, with the help of gravitational wave detectors LIGO and Virgo. The finding confirmed one thing researchers long suspected: that such a collision is a major source of heavy metals such as gold and platinum in the universe. In more bittersweet developments, NASA marked the end of its Cassini mission to Saturn after 27 years, and scientists found themselves talking politics, marching on Washington, and protesting what they say is an anti-science White House. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Science Friday news roundup contributors Ryan Mandelbaum, science writer at Gizmodo, Amy Nordrum, associate editor at IEEE Spectrum, and Rachel Feltman, science editor at Popular Science, talk about the stories that struck them from 2017…and make some predictions for the year ahead. Plus, SciFri listeners weigh in with their top picks, and we revisit some of our favorite guests of the year.

Reflect on the year in science below:

We wanted to know what science stories resonated the most with you. So, you told us! Of course, the Great American Eclipse made a splash across the continental United States.

And the bittersweet end to NASA’s Cassini mission was a moving and emotional experience for many—including 8-year-old Rosealee from Pennsylvania.

The story that resonated the most with Jason from Texas was one of taking a closer look at what we think we know about math and science.

And we hosted some pretty stellar guests this year, from mathematicians to killer cone snail researchers. Let’s take a minute to reflect on some of our dynamic guests from 2017: