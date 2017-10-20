A Stellar Collision, Ripples In Space-Time, And The Origins Of Gold
17:19 minutes
About 130 million years ago, two neutron stars collided, unleashing an explosion that rippled space-time and splattered the cosmos with a cocktail of heavy metals. This week, astronomers announced that they’ve spotted the signals from that “kilonova” explosion, both in gravitational waves like the ones LIGO previously detected from merging black holes, and in signals across the electromagnetic spectrum.
Astrophysicists Vicky Kalogera and Daniel Holz, members of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, join Ira to talk about the observation, and what it can teach scientists about the way the universe works.
Vicky Kalogera is the Daniel I. Linzer Distinguished University Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy and Director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration & Research in Astrophysics (CIERA) at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.
Daniel Holz is an associate professor in the Departments of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Physics, and the Enrico Fermi Institute at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.
