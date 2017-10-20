 10/20/2017

A Stellar Collision, Ripples In Space-Time, And The Origins Of Gold

About 130 million years ago, two neutron stars collided, unleashing an explosion that rippled space-time and splattered the cosmos with a cocktail of heavy metals. This week, astronomers announced that they’ve spotted the signals from that “kilonova” explosion, both in gravitational waves like the ones LIGO previously detected from merging black holes, and in signals across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Astrophysicists Vicky Kalogera and Daniel Holz, members of the LIGO Scientific Collaboration, join Ira to talk about the observation, and what it can teach scientists about the way the universe works.

Artist’s illustration of two merging neutron stars. The rippling space-time grid represents gravitational waves that travel out from the collision, while the narrow beams show the bursts of gamma rays that are shot out just seconds after the gravitational waves. Credit: NSF/LIGO/Sonoma State University/A. Simonnet
The neutron star compared to the Chicago skyline. Credit: LIGO-Virgo/Daniel Schwen/Northwestern
Mass plot of stellar remnants. The remnant of GW170817 is unclassified, and labeled as a question mark. Credit: LIGO-Virgo/Frank Elavsky/Northwestern

Segment Guests

Vicky Kalogera

Vicky Kalogera is the Daniel I. Linzer Distinguished University Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy and Director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Exploration & Research in Astrophysics (CIERA) at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois.

Daniel Holz

Daniel Holz is an associate professor in the Departments of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Physics, and the Enrico Fermi Institute at the University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.

