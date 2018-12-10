In 2000, the rapper Prodigy released a song called You Can Never Feel My Pain. For many of his fans, it was just another track off the rapper’s first solo album. But to those who knew Prodigy well, the song contained a secret message: The “pain” referenced in the song was from sickle cell anemia, a rare genetic blood disorder that disproportionately affects African Americans. In the U.S. today, 100,000 people have sickle cell disease—two million people carry the trait for it.

“The Realness,” a new podcast from WNYC Studios, tells the story of America’s relationship to sickle cell through Prodigy’s life, and death, from the disease.