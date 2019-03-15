Youth-Led Climate Change Protests Heat Up
17:05 minutes
17:05 minutes
It all started with 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Last August Thunberg started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden’s parliament, insisting her country get behind the Paris Climate Agreement.
Her protests have inspired thousands of young people around the world to join the #FridaysForFuture movement, skipping school to demand that their governments take action against climate change.
And on Friday March 15th, these young people will take things a step further—joining together across more than 90 countries and 1,200 cities in the Youth Climate Strike. Sarah Kaplan, science reporter for the Washington Post, reports live from the scene of one of those stikes in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. Plus, Ira speaks with Isabella Fallahi, Youth Climate Strike organizer and Varshini Prakash, executive director and co-founder of the Sunrise Movement about what’s inspiring this current moment of youth-led activism.
Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.
Sarah Kaplan is a science reporter at the Washington Post in Washington D.C..
Isabella Fallahi is a State Level Organizer for the Youth Climate Strike, and a sophomore at Carmel High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.
Varshini Prakash is the co-founder and Executive Director of the Sunrise Movement, based in Boston, Massachusetts.
Katie Feather is an assistant producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.
Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science Friday. His green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.