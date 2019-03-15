 03/15/2019

Youth-Led Climate Change Protests Heat Up

17:05 minutes

a group of children protesting with signs, some read "there is no PLANet B" and "stop these ferocious flames" with a planet on fire
In a previous protest, kids participate in the Youth Strike For Climate at Parliament Square in London, February 15, 2019. Credit: Shutterstock

It all started with 16-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg. Last August Thunberg started skipping school on Fridays to protest outside Sweden’s parliament, insisting her country get behind the Paris Climate Agreement.

Her protests have inspired thousands of young people around the world to join the #FridaysForFuture movement, skipping school to demand that their governments take action against climate change.

And on Friday March 15th, these young people will take things a step further—joining together across more than 90 countries and 1,200 cities in the Youth Climate Strike. Sarah Kaplan, science reporter for the Washington Post, reports live from the scene of one of those stikes in Manhattan’s Columbus Circle. Plus, Ira speaks with Isabella Fallahi, Youth Climate Strike organizer and Varshini Prakash, executive director and co-founder of the Sunrise Movement about what’s inspiring this current moment of youth-led activism.

Further Reading

  • Find more information about the U.S. Youth Climate Strike.
  • Learn about Greta Thunberg’s #FridaysForFuture movement. 
  • Meet some of the youth who are participating in the climate protests in the U.S., by Sarah Kaplan and Brady Dennis in Washington Post.
  • Read about what young activists feel about how their views are being received by government officials in The Guardian. 

Segment Guests

Sarah Kaplan

Sarah Kaplan is a science reporter at the Washington Post in Washington D.C..

Isabella Fallahi

Isabella Fallahi is a State Level Organizer for the Youth Climate Strike, and a sophomore at Carmel High School in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Varshini Prakash

Varshini Prakash is the co-founder and Executive Director of the Sunrise Movement, based in Boston, Massachusetts.

