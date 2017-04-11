What Do Cochlear Implants And Hearing Aids Sound Like?

Listen carefully to the audio below. Can you make out the words being spoken by the voices?

The speech sounds different from what you’re used to hearing, doesn’t it? This is a simulation of what it’s like to hear sounds through a hearing aid—a device that helps people with hearing loss. Hearing aids use small computers to amplify and modify sounds so that they’re easier to hear. The computer-aided sound is slightly different than normal speech.

Now listen to this simulation of what speech sounds like through a different type of hearing assistive technology called a cochlear implant:

A cochlear implant converts sound into electrical signals that can be interpreted by the brain.

These simulations aren’t perfect, but they are helpful

These recordings are simulations of what it’s like to hear sound through a hearing aid and a cochlear implant. Unless you wear one of these devices, it is impossible to know exactly what it is like to experience sound through them. In fact, people who have normal hearing in one ear but wear a cochlear implant in the other ear say that these simulations sound very different from how they hear sounds with their implant. The reason is because the brain adapts to hearing sounds through the implant in a way that can’t be captured by a simulation. Still, simulations provide an idea of what it’s like to experience sounds using hearing assistive technologies.

So when should someone with hearing loss receive a hearing aid, a cochlear implant, or both? How do audiologists—that is, scientists who study hearing—decide?

In this activity you’ll learn about how hearing aids and cochlear implants differ from one another, and then you’ll listen to more simulations of what speech sounds like as heard through each type of device. Using those simulations, you will to conduct a listening test on yourself to figure out which combination of cochlear implant and hearing aid settings results in the highest rate of speech recognition.

Ready to dive in? Let’s start with hearing basics.

Print out these ear diagrams and annotate them with each step of the listening process. Doodle, draw, and write little notes about where each step occurs in an unaided ear, with a hearing aid, and with a cochlear implant.