Listen
Listen to Science Friday live on Fridays from 2-4 p.m. ET
May 19, 2017
We’ve got some soil science to help your garden spring into shape. Plus, an update on the effort to bring more science to the forensics used in criminal investigations.
7:50
From Alberta’s Oil Sands, A Dinosaur ‘Mummy’ With Skin Intact
Plus, how is one of the most isolated islands on Earth also the most littered?
4:25
Your Airline Will See You Now
Is Delta’s new facial recognition technology a customer convenience or an invasion of privacy?
17:22
There’s Less Science In Forensic Science Than You Think
A look at efforts to improve forensics after the death of a key federal commission.
8:58
Weighing A Stockpile Of Computer Threats
When should the government alert the computer industry about software flaws that could become cyberweapons?
7:17
Prospecting For Martian Gold In Antarctica
On the latest episode of “Undiscovered,” we hear the story of meteorite hunter Nina Lanza, and what life's really like in Antarctica.
17:15
Getting Inside The Head Of A Muskox
One researcher's game of pretend sheds light on species survival in a warming climate.
29:39
Sprucing Up Your Springtime Soils
Moldy compost? Compacted soil? Here’s some soil science to help your garden spring into shape.
7:58
Are We Ready For A Climate Change Refugee Crisis?
Plus, the lasting impact of the BP oil spill, and how a warming Arctic is making climate change worse.
3:57
The Ups And Downs Of Bird Tracking Devices
Recently published research points to possible ill effects of putting tracking devices on the smallest songbirds.
7:49
Introducing Our New Show: Undiscovered
Science Friday has a new show! It's called Undiscovered, and it tells the back stories of great scientific discoveries.