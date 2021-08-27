August 27, 2021

featured segment
How To Make Solar Power Work For Everyone
As we move away from fossil fuels, how do we make renewables work for everyone?
12:16
Pfizer’s Vaccine Is Now Fully Approved. What’s Next For The Pandemic?
Many organizations moved to require COVID-19 vaccinations after Pfizer’s shot got FDA approval. What impact will it have on the pandemic?
12:07
A Skeletal Record Of Medieval England Society
Scientists are uncovering clues about medieval life from the bones of ordinary people.
33:58
Birds Are The Last Dinosaurs. Why Did They Survive?
The ancestors of modern birds survived the mass extinction event that killed other dinosaurs 66 million years ago. New fossils offer one theory as to why.
32:51
