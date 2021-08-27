 08/27/2021

Birds Are The Last Dinosaurs. Why Did They Survive?

33:58 minutes

an illustration of a bird with a pointed beak and gray and white plumage.
An illustration of Ichthyornis, a bird that lived 70 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period. Credit: Gabriel Ugueto

Sixty-six million years ago, thanks to the Chicxulub meteor—and possibly additional stressors like volcanic eruptions—85% of the species on Earth went extinct, and the Cretaceous period drew to a close. The loss of species included most dinosaurs, but not all. Today’s birds are the last of the dinosaurs, descendents of ancestors that didn’t just survive this mass extinction, but evolutionarily exploded into thousands of species distributed around the world.

Paleontologists are still searching for why birds didn’t die, and what traits their ancestors possessed that allowed them to inherit the planet, along with mammals and other survivors.

Writing in the journal Science Advances last month, a team of researchers looked at a newly discovered fossil skull from a cousin of modern birds, a bird called Ichthyornis, which went extinct with the rest of the non-avian dinosaurs. Their logic was that if the brain of Ichthyornis was different from modern birds, that difference might explain why Ichthyornis died with the dinosaurs, while the ancestors of modern birds survived.

two images, on the left a scan of a bird skull that reveals a pink 3d shape of its brain. on the right, a fossil of a bird skull
(Left) A fossil of a skull of Ichthyornis, a bird that lived 70 million years ago during the late Cretaceous Period. (Right) A transparent 3D rendering of the fossil bird skull showing the position of the brain (pink). Credit: Christopher Torres/The University of Texas at Austin

Paleontologists Julia Clarke and Chris Torres, co-authors on the new research, join producer Christie Taylor for a conversation about the clues, the unknowns, and what fossils still can’t reveal. Plus, why studying the end-Cretaceous mass extinction could provide data for understanding what animals will survive modern global warming.

a diagram showing illustrated shadowed skeletons of two early birds and a bullfinch modern living bird. in the middle
The ancestors of living birds had a brain shape that was much different from other dinosaurs (including other early birds). This suggests that brain differences may have affected survival during the mass extinction that wiped out all nonavian dinosaurs. Credit: Christopher Torres/The University of Texas at Austin.

Further Reading

Find out what’s happening on Science Friday…on Thursday. Subscribe to our preview newsletter.

Segment Guests

Julia A. Clarke

Julia Clarke is a professor of Vertebrate Paleontology at the Jackson School of Geosciences at the University of Texas at Austin in Austin, Texas.

More From Guest
Chris Torres

Chris Torres is a postdoctoral researcher in Avian Paleontology at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

More From Guest

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

Meet the Producer

About Christie Taylor

Christie Taylor is a producer for Science Friday. Her day involves diligent research, too many phone calls for an introvert, and asking scientists if they have any audio of that narwhal heartbeat.

Explore More

An Aggressively Glossy Bird

Cassowaries’ unique feather structure and sheen might help answer questions about dinosaurs.

Read More

Breakthrough: The Avian Authority

Follow Jingmai O'Connor as she catalogues ancient avian dinosaurs and learn how her Chinese-American roots helped lead her to incredible paleontological discoveries.

Watch Video