February 14, 2020

The SciFri Book Club wraps its month-long investigation of the Great Lakes with questions about the the recovery of the Great Lake ecosystem. Plus, how some massive tech companies have grown into something larger—resembling nation states.

A Last Love Letter To The Great Lakes Book Club

The SciFri Book Club wraps its month-long investigation of the Great Lakes with questions about the future of the ecosystems’ recovery.

What Happens When Tech Giants Assist In Natural Disasters?

