February 14, 2020

A Last Love Letter To The Great Lakes Book Club
The SciFri Book Club wraps its month-long investigation of the Great Lakes with questions about the future of the ecosystems’ recovery.
Heard on the Air
8:05
A Backstory For Kuiper Belt Object ‘Arrokoth’
Plus an update on the new coronavirus outbreak, and more in this week’s News Roundup.
3:41
Bringing California’s Groundwater Into Balance
The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act seeks to regulate water flowing out of and into California’s underground aquifers.
20:38
Bringing A ‘Ghost Heart’ To Life
Scientists are engineering hybrid mechanical animal hearts and “ghost heart” scaffolds in the hopes of finding alternate transplantable organs.
24:04
How Big Tech Is Taking On Big Government
Tech companies are supplying citizens with food, courting international diplomats, and fighting terrorism—work that sounds a lot like what governments do.
34:05
