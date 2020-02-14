A Backstory For Kuiper Belt Object ‘Arrokoth’

This week, researchers published three reports in the journal Science giving some expanded results from the New Horizons spacecraft’s flyby of Arrokoth (formerly known as MU69). The snowman-shaped Kuiper Belt object, they say, appears to have formed around 4.5 billion years ago in a localized collapsing cloud of dust, rather than via the repeated collisions of larger objects. The surface, the researchers say, is uniformly red, cold, and covered with methanol ice and other unidentified complex organic molecules.

Purbita Saha, senior editor at Popular Science, joins Ira to talk about the findings and other stories from the week in science, including the latest on the coronavirus outbreak, a new analysis of food waste, and the murders of Homero Gonzalez and Raul Romero, two butterfly conservationists in central Mexico.