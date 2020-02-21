February 21, 2020

featured segment
Ask A Dentist: Brushing Up On Tooth Science
We talk with dental experts about how your gums affect your heart, frontiers in cavity prevention, and why the future of dentistry is personal.
7:12
East Africans Battle A Plague Of Locusts Brought On By Climate Change
As swarms the size of cities devastate food supplies, both residents and experts in East Africa are looking for solutions to the locust pest problem.
4:33
Why Coal Country May Be Going Solar
A new bill passing through the West Virginia state legislature would increase the state’s solar capacity by 5,000%.
12:11
COVID-19 Numbers Are Rising. But How Are Those Numbers Counted?
Changes in how countries are diagnosing infection with the coronavirus can make shifting numbers difficult to interpret.
17:29
An Ancient Burial In A Famous Cave
A new find of additional Neanderthal remains in Kurdistan’s Shanidar Cave could provide new insights into ancient culture.
16:45
In A World Of Lab-Grown Diamonds, What Is Real And Fake?
Science historian Lydia Pyne on how “genuine fakes” live in a gray area between real and fake.
33:45
