February 21, 2020

We talk with dental experts about how your gums affect your heart, frontiers in cavity prevention, and why the future of dentistry is personal. Plus, an update on the coronavirus.

Ask A Dentist: Brushing Up On Tooth Science

How The First Non-Natural Diamond Was Grown In A GE Lab

