 02/21/2020

East Africans Battle A Plague Of Locusts Brought On By Climate Change

a man holds two yellow locusts
A farmer in Kiaruni, Kenya shows two mature desert locust, part of a swarm which destroyed the crop in his village. Taken on February 14, 2020.
A swarm of locusts the size of a city may sound biblical, but it’s the reality right now in East Africa. The pest is devouring the food supply of tens of millions of people, wreaking havoc on crops and pasturelands. Local residents are doing all they can to keep the swarms at bay, but the locusts may be here to stay for a while, as experts suggest their presence may be due to climate change. 

Plus, farmers in Florida are trying to save their citrus crops with antibiotics, but the untested approach may lead to more antibiotic resistance. And, ever wonder how long it takes to compost a human body? Sarah Zhang, reporter at The Atlantic, tells us about the new research paper along with other science news from the week.

Segment Guests

Sarah Zhang

Sarah Zhang is a staff writer at The Atlantic, based in Washington, D.C..

Meet the Producers and Host

About Katie Feather

Katie Feather is an associate producer for Science Friday and the proud mother of two cats, Charleigh and Sadie.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

