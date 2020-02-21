East Africans Battle A Plague Of Locusts Brought On By Climate Change

A swarm of locusts the size of a city may sound biblical, but it’s the reality right now in East Africa. The pest is devouring the food supply of tens of millions of people, wreaking havoc on crops and pasturelands. Local residents are doing all they can to keep the swarms at bay, but the locusts may be here to stay for a while, as experts suggest their presence may be due to climate change.

Plus, farmers in Florida are trying to save their citrus crops with antibiotics, but the untested approach may lead to more antibiotic resistance. And, ever wonder how long it takes to compost a human body? Sarah Zhang, reporter at The Atlantic, tells us about the new research paper along with other science news from the week.

