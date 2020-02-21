 02/21/2020

An Ancient Burial In A Famous Cave

17:29 minutes

fossilized remains of a skull buried in the ground
The Neanderthal skull, flattened by thousands of years of sediment and rock fall, in situ in Shanidar Cave, Iraqi Kurdistan. Credit: Graeme Barker

In the late 1950s and early 1960s, archaeologists explored a site known as Shanidar Cave, located in what is now Kurdistan. Among the finds were Neanderthal remains. Mixed among the bones of one individual, known as Shanidar 4, was a quantity of pollen. That pollen led some researchers to theorize that the remains were intentionally buried with flowers. Others argued that the pollen may have come into the cave in some other way, such as contamination by people or animal activity.

Recently, modern archaeologists returned to the cave and found more Neanderthal remains, including a partial “articulated” skeleton that appears to have been deliberately positioned in a trench near the earlier discoveries. 

Emma Pomeroy, a lecturer in the department of archeology at Cambridge University, was the osteologist on the recent archeological team. She says the new find could provide insights into how Neanderthals viewed their dead, their sense of self, and more.

a landscape photo of greenery and a smallish mountain rising in the center of it
View of the entrance to Shanidar Cave, in the foothills of the Baradost Mountains of North-East Iraqi Kurdistan. Credit: Graeme Barker

Further Reading

Donate To Science Friday

Invest in quality science journalism by making a donation to Science Friday.

Donate

Segment Guests

Emma Pomeroy

Emma Pomeroy is a Lecturer in the Department of Archaeology at Cambridge University in Cambridge, UK.

More From Guest

Meet the Producers and Host

About Charles Bergquist

As Science Friday’s director, Charles Bergquist channels the chaos of a live production studio into something sounding like a radio program. Favorite topics include planetary sciences, chemistry, materials, and shiny things with blinking lights.

About Ira Flatow

Ira Flatow is the host and executive producer of Science FridayHis green thumb has revived many an office plant at death’s door.

Explore More

Were Neanderthals Artists?

Uranium dating of art in Spanish caves turns up a number too old to be human. And if it’s true—what does art have to do with complex thought?

Read More

Got Neanderthal DNA?

Genetic advances are telling us more about how Neanderthal DNA might shape our appearance, behavior, and health.

Read More