In the late 1950s and early 1960s, archaeologists explored a site known as Shanidar Cave, located in what is now Kurdistan. Among the finds were Neanderthal remains. Mixed among the bones of one individual, known as Shanidar 4, was a quantity of pollen. That pollen led some researchers to theorize that the remains were intentionally buried with flowers. Others argued that the pollen may have come into the cave in some other way, such as contamination by people or animal activity.

Recently, modern archaeologists returned to the cave and found more Neanderthal remains, including a partial “articulated” skeleton that appears to have been deliberately positioned in a trench near the earlier discoveries.

Emma Pomeroy, a lecturer in the department of archeology at Cambridge University, was the osteologist on the recent archeological team. She says the new find could provide insights into how Neanderthals viewed their dead, their sense of self, and more.

