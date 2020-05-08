 05/08/2020

Making A New Map Of The Moon

16:24 minutes

two map representations of the moon with false color
Orthographic projections of the “Unified Geologic Map of the Moon” showing the geology of the Moon’s near side (left) and far side (right) with shaded topography from the Lunar Orbiter Laser Altimeter (LOLA). This geologic map is a synthesis of six Apollo-era regional geologic maps, updated based on data from recent satellite missions. It will serve as a reference for lunar science and future human missions to the Moon. Credit: NASA/GSFC/USGS

For centuries, we’ve been trying to get a better understanding of the surface of the moon. Different cultures have imagined faces, rabbits, and even toads hiding in the rocky features. Astronauts have walked on the lunar terrain—bringing back photographs and rock samples. And so far, there have been 21 moon landings. The most recent happened last January, when China successfully put a lander on the far side of the moon. 

Recently, USGS scientists used their expertise in map-making to pull together some of these scientific observations to catalogue the geology of the moon. They stitched together six Apollo-era moon maps, combined with modern satellite data, to create a 360-degree map of the geological structures on the moon. This “Unified Geologic Map of the Moon” was published last month. USGS research geologist James Skinner, one of the creators of the map, takes us through the terrain of the lunar surface, and talks about what it can tell us about the evolution of the moon. 

Plus, Michelle Nichols of the Adler Planetarium gives moon gazing tips to help you spot the different geological features of the moon.  

Further Reading

Segment Guests

James Skinner

James Skinner is a research geologist in the Astrogeology Science Center of the U.S. Geological Survey in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Michelle Nichols

Michelle Nichols is the Director of Public Observing at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, Illinois.

