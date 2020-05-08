Making A New Map Of The Moon

For centuries, we’ve been trying to get a better understanding of the surface of the moon. Different cultures have imagined faces, rabbits, and even toads hiding in the rocky features. Astronauts have walked on the lunar terrain—bringing back photographs and rock samples. And so far, there have been 21 moon landings. The most recent happened last January, when China successfully put a lander on the far side of the moon.

Recently, USGS scientists used their expertise in map-making to pull together some of these scientific observations to catalogue the geology of the moon. They stitched together six Apollo-era moon maps, combined with modern satellite data, to create a 360-degree map of the geological structures on the moon. This “Unified Geologic Map of the Moon” was published last month. USGS research geologist James Skinner, one of the creators of the map, takes us through the terrain of the lunar surface, and talks about what it can tell us about the evolution of the moon.

Plus, Michelle Nichols of the Adler Planetarium gives moon gazing tips to help you spot the different geological features of the moon.

No telescope? No problem! On May 12, join Science Friday and the Adler Planetarium for Astro Artists Club as we point our digital ‘scope at the Sun to celebrate the Adler’s 90th anniversary. It’s a happy hour event for all ages! Sign up for the livestream!

Watch Livestream

Further Reading

Read more about the USGS’ map.