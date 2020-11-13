November 13, 2020

featured segment
The New Biden Administration Plans For COVID-19
Less than a week after it became clear he was president-elect, Joe Biden has named the members of a coronavirus task force.
12:03
Everywhere In America, COVID-19 Is Surging
Record hospitalizations arrives just in time for flu season. Plus, science you might have missed while you were waiting for election results.
17:15
The Election Shows Americans Are Rethinking The War On Drugs
Both red and blue states approved drug reform in last week’s election.
11:58
Our Average Body Temperature Is Getting Cooler
Some studies have shown that average human body temperature may be dipping below 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit.
17:16
Fact Check My Feed: How Excited Should You Be About COVID-19 Vaccines?
Pfizer’s promising press release about its vaccine’s efficacy wasn’t accompanied by data. Experts explain the implications.
16:52
How To Decode Your Dog’s DNA
Dog DNA tests have become a popular quarantine pastime. Here’s what you should know about them.
16:51
