 11/13/2020

The New Biden Administration Plans For COVID-19

16:51 minutes

biden and harris, wearing masks, walking on stage, with an american flag in the background
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Credit: Shutterstock

This story is part of Science Friday’s coverage on the novel coronavirus, the agent of the disease COVID-19. Listen to experts discuss the spread, outbreak response, and treatment.

It’s been less than a week since it became clear that Joe Biden would be the president elect. While President Trump and his allies continue to push unsubstantiated claims of election misdeeds—with no evidence—the Biden transition team is moving into action. 

This week, as coronavirus cases spike alarmingly around the country, the president-elect unveiled his own coronavirus task force. The team of experts will help guide the incoming administration’s COVID-19 response, as well as potentially shape the fight against the pandemic once the Biden administration is sworn in in January. 

The panel will be co-chaired by three prominent names: David Kessler, the former FDA commissioner; Marcella Nunez-Smith, an associate dean at Yale Medical School focusing on health equity research; and Vivek Murthy, former U.S. surgeon general.  The remainder of the panel is made up of experts from across academia, industry, and government roles.  

Lev Facher, Washington correspondent for STAT, joins Ira to talk about the makeup of the task force, and how a Biden administration coronavirus response might differ from existing policy. 

Segment Guests

Celine Gounder

Celine Gounder is an assistant professor at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine and a member of the Biden Coronavirus Task Force, based in New York, New York.

Lev Facher

Lev Facher is Washington correspondent for STAT, based in Washington, DC.

Segment Transcript

The transcript for this segment is being processed. It will be posted within one week after the episode airs.

