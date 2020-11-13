Our Average Body Temperature Is Getting Cooler
We’ve all been getting our temperature checked on the regular these days. Most restaurants and businesses have been scanning peoples’ foreheads with thermometer guns to check for signs of fever as a safety precaution for COVID-19. We’ve been told that our temperature should be around 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (or 37 degrees Celsius), the “normal” human body temperature. The value was set over 150 years ago by the German physician Carl Reinhold August Wunderlich. But 98.6 degrees may no longer be the golden standard.
In several studies, researchers have found that the average human body temperature may be lowering. Producer Alexa Lim talks with infectious disease specialist Julie Parsonnet about what temperature can tell us about our body and overall human health.
Julie Parsonnet is a professor of Medicine in Infectious Diseases and Epidemiology and Population Health at Stanford University in Stanford, California.
Alexa Lim is a producer for Science Friday. Her favorite stories involve space, sound, and strange animal discoveries.