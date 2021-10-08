October 8, 2021

featured segment
The Hot And Cold Past Of The Air Conditioner
From the 1904 World’s Fair to deadly heat waves, take a look back at more than a century of AC.
12:08
First Malaria Vaccine Is Approved by WHO
The parasite kills half a million people per year. How a malaria vaccine could save lives.
17:11
Will Improved Testing And New Antivirals Change The Pandemic’s Path?
As the government plans to spend $1 billion on at-home testing, a science reporter and an epidemiologist unpack this week’s pandemic news.
16:52
Preparing For The Next Pandemic Needs To Start Now
The U.S. was woefully unprepared for COVID-19, thanks to longstanding issues. Can we change before the next pandemic?
16:33
See A Familiar Face? Thank These Brain Cells
Researchers have found a group of neurons that seem tuned to respond specifically to the faces of those you know.
39:09
