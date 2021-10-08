October 8, 2021

How was air-conditioning invented—and how will it exist in our climate-changed future? Plus, the U.S. was woefully unprepared for COVID-19. Can we change before the next pandemic? And researchers found a group of neurons that are specifically for recognizing faces.

Listen to full episode

featured segment

The Hot And Cold Past Of The Air Conditioner

From the 1904 World’s Fair to deadly heat waves, take a look back at more than a century of AC.

Explore Episode Segments

Listen to full episode