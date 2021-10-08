 10/08/2021

First Malaria Vaccine Is Approved by WHO

four mosquitos on the underside of a net
Mosquitoes used for hosting and transmitting the malaria vaccine. Credit: Stefan Kappe

The malaria parasite is one of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, killing on average about 500,000 people per year—half of them children under the age of 5, nearly all of them in sub-Saharan Africa.

Now, the World Health Organization has finally approved RTS,S or Mosquirix, the first vaccine against Plasmodium falciparum, which is the most deadly strain of the parasite. The vaccine has already been administered via a pilot program to 800,000 children in Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi, and in clinical trials showed an efficacy rate of about 50% against severe disease.  

WNYC’s Nsikan Akpan explains this and other stories, including a climate change-linked Nobel Prize in physics, controversy over the naming of the James Webb Space Telescope, and a new surveillance method that uses only the shadows you cast on a blank wall.

Nsikan Akpan

Nsikan Akpan is Health and Science Editor for WNYC in New York, New York.

