 10/08/2021

The Hot And Cold Past Of The Air Conditioner

On the facade of the office building there are white air conditioners at the Windows. Concept of indoor climate and air circulation
Credit: Shutterstock

state of science iconThis article is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. This was a collaboration between Science Friday and St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan.

In the Northeast, the leaves have started changing colors, heralding the season of pumpkins, sweaters, and the smell of woodsmoke. But in some parts of the country, the heat hasn’t let up. In cities like Dallas, Phoenix, and Miami, temperatures were up in the high 80s and low 90s this week—and with climate change, the U.S. is only getting hotter. 

a black and white photo of an opulent building with a large rotunda and pillars
The Missouri State Building at the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis. The St. Louis Republic reported at the time: “Entrance into the Missouri building from the glaring heat outside will be instantly followed by the most delightful relief from the oppressive weather encountered in promenading the grounds.” Credit: Missouri History Museum/Public Domain

But humans have come up with an ingenious way to keep the heat at bay: air conditioning. Widely considered one of the greatest engineering achievements of the 20th century, the technology has transformed how and where people live—and it’s prevented countless deaths. But it comes at a cost, and if we’re going to keep up with a warming climate, we’re going to need some other tricks to stay cool.

This story was produced by Elah Feder, in collaboration with St. Louis Public Radio’s Shahla Farzan. We had production help from Johanna Mayer. All of our music and sound design is by Daniel Peterschmidt. We had research and fact-checking help from Lauren Young. Charles Bergquist was the voice of refrigeration engineers from 1904.

Special thanks to Andrew Alleyne, professor at the University of Illinois and director of POETS, for explaining to us how air conditioners work; Salmaan Craig, assistant professor of architecture at McGill; Komali Yenneti, lecturer in geography, urban planning and environment at the University of Wolverhampton; Wendy Novicoff, professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine; and Adam Kloppe, a public historian with the Missouri Historical Society.

Like what you hear? Dive deeper with some of the sources we turned to while reporting this show below.

Further Reading

You can listen to the shorter version that aired on the radio show below.

Segment Guests

Salvatore Basile

Salvatore Basile is a writer in New York, New York.

Gary Ludwig

Gary Ludwig is fire chief in Champaign, Illinois.

Tom Hucker

Tom Hucker is president of the Montgomery County Council in Montgomery County, Maryland.

Myisha Johnson

Myisha Johnson is an environmental justice advocate in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aaswath Raman

Aaswath Raman is a professor of material science and engineering at UCLA in Los Angeles, California.

About Elah Feder

Elah Feder is a senior producer for podcasts at Science Friday. She produces the Science Diction podcast, and co-hosted and produced the Undiscovered podcast.

About Shahla Farzan

Shahla Farzan is a reporter at St. Louis Public Radio in St. Louis, Missouri.

About John Dankosky

John Dankosky works with the radio team to create our weekly show, and is helping to build our State of Science Reporting Network. He’s also been a long-time guest host on Science Friday. He and his wife have four cats, thousands of bees, and a yoga studio in the sleepy Northwest hills of Connecticut. 

Explore More

Under Climate Change, The AC Giveth And The AC Taketh Away

Air conditioning can save lives on the hottest summer days. But as the climate warms, what happens when we need more cooling power?

Hot Enough For You? Cooling The Worsening Urban Heat Island

Cities have always been hotter than their surroundings. Meet the people trying to cool off the urban jungle even as the globe warms.

