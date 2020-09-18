September 18, 2020

featured segment
America’s Elder Care Has A Problem
Wildfires and COVID-19 are shining a light on the systemic issues in ill-equipped, worn out facilities, causing many to rethink what long-term care looks like in America.
Heard on the Air
12:05
What You Need To Know About The West Coast Wildfires
Fire season has only just begun, and wildfires have already burned a record number of acres. Why they’ve been so bad, and the toll so far.
17:16
Climate Change Is On The Ballot This November
Senator Ed Markey discusses the Green New Deal, and environmental priorities for an election year—and beyond.
16:33
A History of So-Called ‘Cures’ For Deafness
From special diets to airplane dives, a deaf historian chronicles past treatments for hearing.
17:11
Hunting For The Crystalline Clues Of A Volcano’s Eruption
Volcanologist Kayla Iacovino studies the crystals and gases formed inside of volcanoes to figure out what causes eruptions.
28:31
