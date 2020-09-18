September 18, 2020

Wildfires and COVID-19 are shining a light on the systemic issues in ill-equipped long-term care facilities. Plus, Senator Markey discusses the election and the environment.

America’s Elder Care Has A Problem

Wildfires and COVID-19 are shining a light on the systemic issues in ill-equipped, worn out facilities, causing many to rethink what long-term care looks like in America.

Kansas Nursing Home Staff Struggle With COVID-19 Burn Out

In The Face Of Wildfire, California Nursing Homes Are Unprepared

How Dementia Patients Are Coping During The Pandemic

