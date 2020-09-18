What You Need To Know About The West Coast Wildfires

Peak wildfire season is just beginning on the West Coast, but 2020 is already another unprecedented year. In California, more than 3.4 million acres have burned so far this year, beating an all-time record of 1.6 million set just two years ago. And in the Pacific Northwest, where Portland’s air quality hit the worst in the world on Monday, raging fires have produced never-before-seen poor air quality that threatens the health of millions. More than 500,000 people in California, Washington and Oregon have been under evacuation orders, and at least 35 people have died.

Kerry Klein of Valley Public Radio in California’s San Joaquin Valley, and Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter Erin Ross talk about the toll of the fires in their regions, the role of climate change and other factors, and what the rest of the fire season may bring.

What You Said: How Are The Fires Affecting You?

Kraemer W. from San Rafael, CA

I feel like I am living through the opening scenes of the movie Interstellar. It’s pretty creepy and scary to think that this could be our new normal. That’s how the fires are affecting me, along with not being able to go outside and having to have further restrictions to just the COVID restrictions.



Chris from the Bay Area, CA

Yes, it’s meant that, since I have asthma, and I felt the smoke last year in San Jose, and had to go to the doctor a number of times, that basically makes you prisoner in your own house, that you need to run the AC just to keep the smoke out.

Derek from Clackamas, OR

Hi, my name is Derrick. I’m from Clackamas, Oregon, where my wife and I run a small farm where we have chickens and goats and turkeys and grow vegetables and all kinds of fun stuff. We had to evacuate last week because of the fire in Estacada that was coming towards us. And the most complicated moment was when we realized I had so many goats that they couldn’t fit in my car at the same time to get them out. So, I actually found a friend in Portland, who has a large backyard. And so we drove out there, set up electric fencing, and then had to run the goats over there a truckload at a time. It took two trips in the back of my pickup truck, so that we got all 12 goats out into my friend Courtney’s backyard. And while they were there, that allowed my wife and I to pack, you know our stuff from the house, get it into our cars and friends cars to just get out. The other notable thing was, I had two friends come over and raid my greenhouse and take cuttings off the plants that were too big to move. So that if the worst happened, I would have cuttings from those plants to propagate. It was really, really scary. And I wasn’t sure if I’d see anything here again. But the good news is it’s a week later now less than a week, but—what day is it? Yeah, it’s about a week later, and we’re back at home. The fires have been reduced. They’re not done. The sky is full of smoke and ash. But they’ve reduced enough that we were allowed to come home. And so today, we’ve got the dogs back. The goats are not at my friends’s Courtney’s house anymore. We moved them to a farm with a little more space up in Washington, and I’m going to be able to bring them home tomorrow or the next day. So yeah, that’s that’s the short version.

I’ve worried a lot about my family in CA these days. On Sunday, my dad took this picture near Fresno. He said you can’t tell, but there was ash floating in the sky. Yes, we’ve seen wildfires before but this, he said, “was really weird.” (I immediately told him to go inside) pic.twitter.com/XV7CyFhvCr — Lauren J. Young (@laurenjyoung617) September 17, 2020

this was yesterday. We stayed in the 200’s for air quality index (granted upper 200’s) – an upgrade from the 400’s we’ve been having. It’s affected our business, I’m worried about my animals it’s depressing. it’s harvest, many people are outside in this all day long. pic.twitter.com/3tvNGq67Wg — Rachel Mercer (@ramcheese) September 17, 2020

Smoky skies for a week. Only doing essential outdoor activities (mail, trash). It is worse than COVID quarantine because you cannot go out and sit on on your porch or open the windows for fresh air. — Suzanne Painter (@SRPainter) September 17, 2020

Ventura, CA 9/10. The nearest fire, on that date, was approximately

70 mi to the east. pic.twitter.com/E5UNeeE0Wc — Mark Ikeda (@mikeda56) September 17, 2020

We have smo-fog, haven’t seen the sun in days. We do have proof that my stepdad can build one hell of a safe fireplace/chimney! They aren’t predicting containment until the end of October (Holiday Farm). I am thinking we all need to accept orange is the new blue for a while. pic.twitter.com/nWVndhC4HF — Linda Grabill (@lindat2957) September 17, 2020

Here’s the view from my favorite shore spot on the Hood Canal in Washington. The Olympic mountains *should* be visible. 💨😬😭😭 pic.twitter.com/4Xs4BFZSgb — Eddie in Silverdale WA (@eddieyoung2015) September 17, 2020

