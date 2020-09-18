America’s Elder Care Has A Problem

This segment is part of The State of Science, a series featuring science stories from public radio stations across the United States. Read articles by station reporters that take a look closer at issues impacting nursing homes in California, Kansas, and Massachusetts.

Since the pandemic began, long-term care facilities across the country have experienced some of its worst effects: One of the first major outbreaks in the U.S. began in a nursing home in Washington state. Since then, the virus has ravaged through care centers across the country—as of September 16, more than 479,000 people have been infected with COVID-19 in U.S. care facilities.

But COVID-19 is merely adding stress to an already fragile system of long-term care facilities—including nursing homes, assisted living, and other rehabilitation centers. Coronavirus outbreaks have only exacerbated pre-existing problems, such as overworked and underpaid staff, limited funding, and poor communication with families.

“The sad thing is that this [pandemic] is going to expose the incredibly tragic consequences of some nursing homes being less resourced—and less prepared for situations like this,” says Celia Llopis-Jepsen, health reporter for the Kansas News Service.

In Kansas, more than half of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been among nursing home residents, with 50 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities as of August 26. In the midst of these challenges, facility administrators have reported major issues with staff turnover and availability. Lack of personnel has been a fundamental problem in long-term care for years.

“There aren’t requirements that you have to have a lot of people on duty, and that’s a problem,” says Molly Peterson, science and environmental reporter for KQED in San Francisco. “That’s a problem with a pandemic and you need to separate populations of people. It’s a problem if you have older people who are at risk [due to pre-existing conditions] and you need to get them out of harm’s way.”

When facilities are so vulnerable, COVID-19 won’t be the only hazard that becomes a problem. A recent KQED investigation, Older and Overlooked, found that thousands of long-term care facilities in California are also located in high risk wildfire areas. Many of these facilities have inadequate or poorly communicated evacuation plans—Peterson spoke to some staff who said they weren’t aware a plan even existed at their facility.

“These are systems that are not adequately prepared to take into account all the changes that we’re seeing.”

In California, facilities are currently fighting two battles: More than half of the skilled nursing facilities at risk of wildfires have reported cases of COVID-19, Peterson reports. This adds to the growing concern over this year’s devastating wildfire season, with fires currently threatening facilities in Vallejo and Fairfield.

“There’s been a growing national conversation around climate hazards and how they can turn into disasters for these vulnerable people,” says Peterson, adding that climate scientists say we should be taking a closer look at the systems that impact and care for people. “These are systems that are not adequately prepared to take into account all the changes that we’re seeing.”

Re-thinking long-term care will become even more important as our population ages. In the United States, the number of those 85 and older is expected to nearly triple from 6.7 million in 2020 to 19 million by 2060, according to the Population Reference Bureau’s analysis of U.S. census data. This is the demographic that most relies on long-term care facilities—but experts doubt the current system can support the demands of our growing elderly population.

“We’re an aging country with lower fertility rates, and so the pressures on caregiving are not going to go away,” says Robert Applebaum, a gerontology professor and director of the Long-Term Care Project at Miami University in Ohio. “The structural problems are just phenomenal.”

These fragile systems need to be better equipped for emergency situations, whether a climate disaster or a pandemic. “It’s really a whole system of support and services serving a very broad group of people that have very diverse needs,” says Sonya Barsness, a gerontologist and industry consultant based in Washington D.C. She says there needs to be a shift “from an institutional medical model to a model that truly honors and serves the people who live and work in it.”

In this week’s segment hosted by radio producer Katie Feather, Celia Llopis-Jepsen and Molly Peterson give a closer look at the issues inside nursing homes in Kansas and California. Then, Robert Applebaum and Sonya Barsness dig into the root of the systemic problems, and look for solutions that can build better long-term care for our aging population.

What You Said

Many of these trends are reflected in stories shared by families and residents in long-term care facilities. We asked listeners to voice their experiences with nursing homes on the SciFri VoxPop. Listen to their stories below.

Janet from St. Louis, Missouri: My mother was in a nursing home-rehab facility, and it was just horrible. The occupational and the physical therapy was not designed to her particular needs and lifestyle prior to admission, and there was always the threat of her being discharged if she didn’t cooperate. Also, they sent a $12,000 bill after she’d passed.

Dan from Raleigh, North Carolina: My mom was in independent living for two years, but declined to where we moved her into a nursing home. She rapidly declined and past three months later. I’m very angry about my mother’s care in the last three months of her life. I know there’s good people out there and it’s a tough job, but my mom did not get the care she needed. Staff were apathetic and patient injuries went untreated. It’s difficult for me to talk about.

Nalini J. from Scarsdale, New York: I am Nalini Juthani and I’m talking about my experiences with my mother who received care in a nursing home for three years. She passed away two months ago. The experiences and the care that she received was incredible.

“I know there’s good people out there and it’s a tough job, but my mom did not get the care she needed.”

John M. from Pleasant Hill, California: I’ve had all four parents in assisted living, although it’s been sort of okay. The food is generally just terrible. The staff turnover is very high because the wages are low, so you get inconsistent help. The so-called activities directors usually treat the residents like infants, so you get very little intellectual stimulation. The management is usually more interested in the bottom line than the real care of their residents.

Matthew from Washington, D.C.: I have two parents now that have been in nursing homes and passed away at the end of their lives while in the care of the nursing homes. The facilities have been fantastic. They have not had any issues there. Maybe sometimes the food is a little bit cafeteria-like, but I’ve gotten to eat with my parents in those situations.

Kristi Lauren L. from Salt Lake City, Utah: My mother-in-law’s partner of 20 years, got COVID in a nursing home, and we weren’t able to be with him or say goodbye when he passed away. When we waved to him outside of the window, he wasn’t aware of who we were and look startled.

